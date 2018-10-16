Five Prime starts dose exploration in early-stage study of FPA150 in solid tumors; shares up 4%

Thinly traded small cap Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX +3.8% ) is up on below-average volume following its announcement that dosing is underway in the dose exploration cohort of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating immuno-oncology candidate FPA150 in patients with solid tumors.

The cohort will include up to 10 patients whose tumors overexpress B7-H4, an immune checkpoint in the same family as PD-L1. FPA150 is a monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) B7-H4. The company says its has a dual mechanism of action, blocking the T cell checkpoint activity of B7-H4 and delivering antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity to cancer cells expressing B7-H4.

Once the maximum tolerated dose and recommended therapeutic dose are identified, the Phase 1b portion will commence in patients with B7-H4-positive tumors that will include efficacy measures.