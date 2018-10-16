Innophos issues interim Q3 results and lowers FY18 guidance; shares down ~12%

Innophos (IPHS -12% ) expects H2 sales to decrease as compared to H1, due to lower-than-expected nutrition sales driven by discontinuation of a portion of trading business ahead of plan

Anticipates Q3 sales to be ~197M and adjusted EBITDA of $30M-$32M

IPHS downsizes FY18 guidance and expects sales to reach ~$722M (up 10% to 12% Y/Y as compared to previous sales growth guidance of 12%-14%); adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow 3% to 7% (previously 15% to 17%)

Further, the Company announces its plans to finalize a sale lease-back transaction during Q4 on a non-core asset for ~$20M, which along with previously announced $20M Nutrien payment is expected to generate ~$40M of positive cash flow in Q4