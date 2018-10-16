Reuters: Petrobras to push for sale of TAG pipeline operator

Petrobras (PBR +2.9% ) expects to revive the sale of its TAG pipeline operator over the next month, if it can get a Supreme Court injunction lifted with the support of Brazil’s solicitor general, Reuters reports.

PBR plans to use a section of Brazil’s 1997 oil law regarding privatizations in an appeal before the Supreme Court, according to the report.

PBR was wrapping up exclusive talks with France’s Engie in July when the process was blocked by a Supreme Court injunction ordering asset sales by state companies to be approved by Congress; if PBR is allowed to proceed with the deal, it reportedly would finish drafting the sale contract with Engie and then allow new bids from two other groups interested in the gas pipeline network.