Mining at Gold Field's Gruyere JV in Australia set to start next month

Gold Fields (GFI -1.2% ) and Gold Road Resources (OTCPK:ELKMF) says their mining joint venture at the Gruyere project in Western Australia could begin as early as next month with first gold production expected to come in H2 2019.

Overall project engineering at the 270K oz./year project, which is already more than A$100M over its original A$500M budget, is now 96% complete, while construction is 71% ready, the partners say.

The first stage run-of-mine pad civil works also have been completed, with assembly started on the primary crusher.