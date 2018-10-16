Momenta Pharma continues slide, down 8%

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA -7.5% ) slumps on double normal volume. Shares have dropped almost 50% since touching $26.48 on October 1.

The downdraft appears related to its recent R&D day during which management indicated that key data readouts for lead candidate M281 will not be available until 2020 (two Phase 2 studies should launch this quarter).

Another area that garnered investors' attention related to M281 was on the safety front, specifically, elevations in an enzyme called creatine phosphokinase, a biomarker for muscle tissue damage, and decreases in serum albumin (the most abundant plasma protein).