CBS set to sell venerable studios in $700M deal

CBS is set to sell its iconic Television City production studios to real estate investor Hackman Capital Partners, according to reports.
Hackman was chosen as the winning bidder in a deal that could top $700M, the Los Angeles Times says.
CBS would continue to be a tenant for some time if the deal is done; it has contemplated the sale amid a construction boom that is raising pressure for developers, and Television City has acres of surface parking lots that can be converted to other use.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox