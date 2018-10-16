Tech lunch break: Twilio deal and Adobe guide drive software

The tech sector is once again shaking off some dust with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) up 2.2% , the S&P 500 Index up 1.6% , the tech heavy Nasdaq 100 up 1.9% , and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 2.2% .

Software: Adobe +8.3% is driving software gains off its FY19 guidance, offsetting Palo Alto’s -3.4% weakness following its appointment of Google vet Amit Singh as president. Twilio -4.5% is still dropping following its $2B acquisition offer for SendGrid +13% .

Internet: Facebook +2.4% and Snap -3.7% cancel each other out a bit after diverging initiations at Loop Capital while Snap also received a negative note from Cascend.

Semiconductors: Semis are up on a Deutsche Bank note positive on Xilinx +3% and Qualcomm +2.5% nearing an FTC settlement in its antitrust case. Other movers with no clear catalysts include AMD (AMD +4.9% ) and Skyworks (SWKS +1.1% ).

Hardware: Cognex +5% pushes up after a Needham upgrade. Movers on no to little news include (STX +2.1% ), (NTAP +2.4% ), and (WDC +1.8% ).

Notable aftermarket earnings: IBM +2% , Lam Research +1.4% , Cree +5.5% .

Related software and semi ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, IGV, SOXS, PSJ, SSG, XSW, FTXL, XTH

Top news stories from yesterday afternoon and this morning:

