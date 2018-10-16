Investors gloomiest on world growth in decade, cut U.S. equity holdings - BAML poll

The survey conducted between Oct. 5 to 11 with investors managing $646B revealed that a net 38% of respondents expected the global economy to slow, the worst outlook on global growth since November 2008, with 35% of participants identifies trade war as the biggest risk.

Investors were also gloomy on corporate earnings, with A fifth of respondents are expecting global profits to deteriorate in the coming year, while in January a net 39% of investors predicted an improvement.

Investors have been focusing on U.S, Treasury yields with 10-year yields hit seven-year highs recently amid expectations of more policy tightening and signs the U.S. economy and company earnings could slow from the sugar-rush provided by tax cuts.

All those fears were among factors which triggered a sudden selloff on Wall Street last week, putting the S&P500 on track for its biggest monthly loss since mid-2015.

Cash stands at 5.1%, a net 36% overweight and well above than the 4.5% 10-year average, a dramatic 17% drop in U.S. equity allocations to a net 4% overweight, with Japan ousting the United States as investors' most favored market with an 18% overweight.

Source: Investing.com