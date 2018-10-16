Early look at October Macau casino growth

The first round of analyst estimates on Macau casino gross gaming revenue for October are arriving in.

Bernstein expects Macau GGR to to be up between 4% and 7% for the month.

Nomura Instinet forecasts a 5% to 10% increase in October GGR based off the firm's early channel checks.

Macau revenue was up only 2.8% in September after Typhoon Mangkhut closed most casinos for 30 to 40 hours.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Related ETF: BJK.