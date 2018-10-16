Mortgage rates pressure Apartment Investment Market Index

Rising mortgage rates are pushing down Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) Multifamily Apartment Investment Market Index across most markets in Q2 2018 and over the past year.

The analytical tool combines multifamily rental income growth, property price growth, and mortgage rates to provide a single index that measures multifamily market investment conditions.

At the national level the AIMI fell 2.6% in Q2; 12 out of 13 local markets tracked by the index also slipped, with the largest declines in Phoenix (-4.77%), Houston (-3.79%), and Atlanta (-3.36%). Only Boston(+0.39%) experienced an increase.

The biggest factor was a 29 basis point increase in mortgage rates during the quarter. Net operating income, though, grew in every market and the nation. Seattle saw the biggest quarterly increase, up 4.6%.

For the past 12 months, the national AIMI declined 7.1% with declines in every local market it tracks.

Apartment REITs: APTS, EQR, IRT, AVB, BRG

Mortgage ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT