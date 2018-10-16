WSJ: Lyft eyes first-half IPO at $15B-plus valuation

Lyft (LYFT) is going with JPMorgan (JPM +2% ) as lead underwriter for an initial public offering in the first half of next year, with a valuation that will likely top $15B, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Credit Suisse (CS +0.3% ) and Jefferies (JEF +1.8% ) have also been hired for the offering, according to the report, and other banks will hold smaller roles.

That's following quickly on discussion today about Uber (UBER) examining an IPO in the first half of next year as well, setting up a race to the public market.

Lyft's losses are widening even as third-quarter revenues jumped to $563M from a year-ago $300M, the WSJ says.