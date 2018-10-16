Ferrari lands on BAML's US1 List

Ferrari (RACE +6.3% ) is a new addition to Bank of America Merrill Lynch's US1 List.

The firm's US1 List a collection of its best investment ideas that are drawn from the universe of Buy-rated U.S. listed stocks.

"We continue to believe that Ferrari is an iconic asset, with strong growth prospects, which makes it a very attractively priced stock following the recent sell-off," writes BAML analyst John Murphy on Ferrari.

Over the long term, Murphy and team see upside for Ferrari as the SUVs, CUVs and potentially even a hypercar contribute to sales growth.

