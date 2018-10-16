Japan refiner Idemitsu finalizes $5.6B deal to acquire Showa Shell

Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan (OTC:IDKOF, OTCPK:IDKOY) finalizes a deal to buy out Showa Shell Sekiyu (OTCPK:SWSKF, OTC:SSSKY) through a share swap in a deal worth ~¥630B ($5.6B).

The new company will target annual savings of ~¥60B ($535M) in 2021-22 from the integration, ¥10B better than a previous projection, the two companies say.

The refiners announced in July a deal to merge in April 2019 after Idemitsu’s founding family dropped its long-standing opposition to the plan.

The new combined firm will account for ~30% of Japan’s domestic gasoline sales, second only to JXTG Holdings (OTCPK:JXHGF, OTCPK:JXHLY), which controls about half the market.