Big banks on the rise; regionals, not as much

After solid Q3 earnings reports from Goldman Sachs Group (GS +2.5% ) and Morgan Stanley (MS +5.4% ), the big banks are rising strongly today. They were the last of the six big U.S. banks to report.

JPMorgan climbs 2.0% in afternoon trading, as Bank of America (BAC +1.8% ), Wells Fargo (WFC +0.8% ), and Citigroup (C +0.9% ) are all up as well.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF), a broad financial ETF including JPM, BAC, WFC, C, and GS as components, is up 1.4% .

Regional banks are mixed. Most regional banks have yet to report; Comerica (CMA -1.4% ) Q3 revenue fell short of expectations when it reported Tuesday. On Friday, PNC Financial Services (PNC -1.1% ) posted disappointing loan and deposit growth.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE -0.1% ) slips a bit.

BlackRock (BLK -4% ) slumps as the asset manager saw $3.1B net outflows during the quarter. Most other asset managers are on the rise, including AllianceBernstein (AB +2.4% ), WisdomTree Investments (WETF +2.6% ), Franklin Resources (BEN +1.3% ), and T. Rowe Price Group (TROW +1.2% ).

Previously: Goldman gains 1.4% in premarket on `solid' Q3 results (Oct. 16)

