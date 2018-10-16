Inside the Sears war room

Sears Holdings (SHLD +39% ) Eddie Lampert tried to rally the troops today in an effort to save the company from a liquidation process.

"We need to show material progress over the next few months to establish to our senior lenders that a reorganization of the company is realistic and to avoid a shut down and liquidation," Lampert is heard saying in an audio obtained by CNBC.

Lampert called this holiday season the most important ever for Sears as it scraps to emerge out of bankruptcy with at least some part of the business intact.