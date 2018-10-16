Dell sticks with tracking stock plan despite Icahn disapproval

Dell (NYSE:DVMT) is sticking to its go-public by tracking stock plans despite pushback from investor Carl Icahn.

Dell's statement to Bloomberg says the company still sees the proposed offer for DVMT shares as “fair and in the best interests of DVMT shareholders. "

The deal prices the shares at $109 each, which Dell notes is a 29% premium to the price immediately before the transaction was announced.

Dell says it met with about 40% of shareholders to negotiate the terms, which also includes $9B in cash and Dell interest.

Icahn’s math showed the offer valuing DVMT at about $94/share, well under the $144/share he considers fair.

