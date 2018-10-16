Detour Gold targeted by second activist seeking board changes

Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF +0.1% ) has a second activist shareholder targeting the company, as Livermore Partners calls for an overhaul of the board and a strategic review.

Livermore sent a letter to Detour saying the board has failed its shareholders on “numerous governance and operational matters" and seeks "wholesale change" on the board's composition; the U.S. hedge fund has not revealed the size of its stake in Detour.

The move comes after John Paulson's hedge fund nominated replacements for Detour’s entire board and demanded the company run a formal process to evaluate alternatives.