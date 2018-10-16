Google changes EU app bundling after $5B fine

In response to the $5B EU antitrust fine, Google (GOOG +2.2% )(GOOGL +2.4% ) will stop bundling its apps on Android phones and will charge a licensing fee for phone makers wanting to preinstall apps.

Google had tied 11 apps into a bundle that phone makers had to preinstall to get the licensing rights to the Play app store. The EU didn’t like that tactic, saying it shoved consumers towards its own products and search and away from the competition.

Google will now offer licenses for Chrome and Search and a separate bundle containing Gmail, Maps, Docs, and more. The license fees will go towards supporting the open source Android system.

The tech giant will also end restrictions on phone makers selling “forked” or modified versions of Android. Violators were previously denied the right to preinstall apps.

