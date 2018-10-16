Best Buy seen benefiting from Sears bankruptcy

Loop Capital calls the Sears bankruptcy a major positive for Best Buy (BBY +1.9% ).

"We think Best Buy will pick up its fair share — particularly on the consumer electronics side given the fact Best Buy is the 'last man standing' in terms of dedicated national brick-and-mortar retailers," observes Loop analyst Anthony Chukumba.

Chukumba and team think a full Sears liquidation could add an extra $0.47 to Best Buy's EPS with 85% of all Sears stores within five miles of a Best Buy location.