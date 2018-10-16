Entergy's Vermont Yankee nuclear site transferred for decommissioning

The transfer of the Vermont Yankee operating license from Entergy (ETR +1.7% ) to NorthStar is approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, in a plan to speed decommissioning and restoration of the shuttered power plant.

ETR had indicated the decommissioning and restoration complete by 2075, but selling the facility to NorthStar, which specializes in the cleanup of nuclear sites, could speed the process to 2030.

NorthStar could begin decontamination and dismantlement of the Vermont Yankee site by 2021 and possibly as early as next year; the plant ceased operating in 2014.