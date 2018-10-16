Tech | On the Move

Nanya cuts capex guidance on DRAM concerns

|By:, SA News Editor

Taiwanese chipmaker Nanya trims its full-year capital spending, warning that the US-China trade war has weakened demand ahead of the holiday season.

The company cut capex for 2018 by over 12% to $680M on slow output expansion and general market weakness. 

Nanya, the world’s fourth-largest supplier of DRAM, sees DRAM prices falling around 5% Q/Q for the end of 2018, suggesting that the “supercycle” is past its peak. Nanya expects prices to be a correction that continues into next year, but doesn’t think that will lead to “a major price crash.” 

Other major DRAM players: Micron (MU +2.3%), Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF)
SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL).    

