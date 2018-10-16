Shell Australia to drill 250 gas wells in Queensland

A group led by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) plans to drill 250 coal seam gas wells during 2019-20 as part of its program in the Western Downs region of Queensland, Australia.

Shell Australia, which supplies ~60% of Queensland’s domestic gas demand, says the project will deliver more gas to Australia's east coast market as well as export LNG customers via the Gladstone CSG-LNG facilities on Curtis Island.

The wells will be connected to existing Queensland Gas processing plants and produce ~930 petajoules of gas over the next 30 years.