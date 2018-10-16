U.S. imposes sanctions on Iranian financial network

The U.S. Treasury Department identifies a network of Iranian businesses as specially designated global terrorists, saying they provide financial support to a paramilitary force known as Basij Resistance Force that's linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Iran-based network is known as Bonyad Taavon Basij, translated as Basij Cooperative Foundation, and is comprised of at least 20 corporations and financial institutions, the Treasury Department says.

Companies now listed under the designation include: Mehr Eqtesad Bank, Bank Mellat, Mehr Eqtesad Iranian Investment Co., Tadbirgaran Atiyeh Investment Co., Negin Sahel Royal Co., and Technotar Engineering Co.

"This vast network provides financial infrastructure to the Basij’s efforts to recruit, train, and indoctrinate child soldiers who are coerced into combat under the IRGC’s direction,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

As a result of the action, all property and interests in property of these entities that are in the U.S. or in the possession or control of U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Previously: Crude oil price little changed by surging U.S.-Saudi tensions (Oct. 15)