Jones Energy scraps drillco financing plans

Jones Energy (JONE -1.8% ) discloses it has scrapped plans to form a drilling joint venture in the Merge and Western Anadarko basins after a potential financing deal fell through.

Jones's JV plans included 25 Merge wells and 40 Western Anadarko wells, where the company hoped to accelerate PUD in core Cleveland, developed through Q1 2020.

Jones notes positive results of enhanced completion designs on Cleveland wells, which have generated significant performance improvements in average 90-day cumulative production compared to 2016-17 wells in its Western Anadarko drilling program restart.