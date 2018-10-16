Comcast wins again in patent fight against TiVo

Comcast (CMCSA +2.6% ) has taken another patent victory from TiVo (TIVO +4.6% ) and its Rovi unit over guide technology, Bloomberg reports.

Rovi's patent 8,578,413 is invalid, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board says; that's the second of two patents that fed an import ban imposed on Comcast that the cableco is appealing.

Those patents related to interactive programming guides that allow scheduling via mobile phone.

The two companies had a previous licensing deal that expired and has grown into conflict rather than a new deal.

