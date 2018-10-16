Hudson Technologies -30% after entering term loan credit extension

Hudson Technologies (HDSN -30.9% ) plunges to a 52-week low after agreeing to extend to Nov. 14 the delivery deadline to provide its term loan lenders with a certificate setting forth the total leverage ratio as of Sept. 30.

HDSN says it has not been in a position to file its 10-Q report for the June quarter but believes it will be able to file by Nov. 14.

HDSN also says it has submitted a listing compliance plan in response to the Aug. 15 deficiency letter it received from Nasdaq.