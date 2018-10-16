Trump calls the Fed his `biggest threat': CNBC

President Donald Trump says the Federal Reserve is "my biggest threat" because it's raising rates too fast and it's "too independent," Fox Business News reports.

So far, the Fed's policy-setting committee has raised short-term interest rates three times this year and appears ready to boost them again in December. The Fed forecasts three more rate increases next year.

Higher rates make it more expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow money, which they would then spend to feed economic growth.

It's Trump's latest salvo against the Fed and its chair, Jerome Powell, for its path of increasing interest rates.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield is little changed at 3.156% in late trading ET.

