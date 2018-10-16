Shareholder Cannell Capital seeks modified Dutch tender for Ring Energy

Ring Energy (REI -2.3% ) shareholder Cannell Capital sends a letter to the company seeking a $100M share buyback.

Cannell wants REI to "commence a modified Dutch tender to buy up to 19% of the shares into treasury immediately. The hurdle of a 5% rate of interest is trifling relative to the torque of your equity at $8 per share based on the facts represented in the Oct. 3 conference call."

Funds and clients advised by Cannell Capital own slightly more than 3% of REI common shares.