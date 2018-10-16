Realty Income names Sumit Roy CEO and to the board

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) names Sumit Roy, its president and chief operating officer CEO and appoints him to the board, effective immediately.

He succeeds John P. Case, who leaves after more that eight years at the company.

Realty Income slips 0.7% in after-hours trading.

The company also reaffirms its previously announced guidance of 2018 AFFO per share of $3.16-$3.21.

