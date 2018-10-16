Netflix soars after strong subs growth guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) soars in AH trading after a big profit beat and strong subscriber growth guidance.

The company reports 1.09M domestic streaming additions vs. 674K consensus and guidance for 650KM.

International streaming additions were up 5.87M during the quarter vs. 4.46M consensus and guidance for 4.35M

Total streamings adds were 6.96M for the quarter. Total memberships were 130.14M at the end of the quarter.

Q1 U.S. streaming contribution margin increased to 39.3% from 39.1% last quarter. The international contribution margin rate came in at 17.1%.

The company's operating margin improved to 12.0% from 11.8% in Q2.

Netflix on free cash flow: "We anticipate that FCF will be closer to -$3 billion than to -$4 billion for the full year 2018. We expect our quarterly FCF deficit will increase sequentially from Q3 to Q4 as our year to date FCF is -$1.7 billion. We currently see next year’s negative FCF as roughly flat with this year 5%."

Looking ahead, Netflix expects Q4 total streaming adds of 9.40M vs. 7.64M consensus.

Of note, Netflix says part of the Q3 EPS beat is attributable to marketing costs being pushed into Q4.

Source: Netflix Q3 shareholder letter

