Cree Q2: Beats, mixed guide, new $85M contract; shares +6.5%

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) gains 6.5% aftermarket on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with revenue up 13% Y/Y. Mixed Q2 guidance has revenue of $398M to $418M (consensus: $419.84M) and EPS of $0.15 to $0.19 (consensus: $0.13).

Revenue breakdown: Wolfspeed, $127.4M (consensus: $124.6M); LED, $146.6M (consensus: $146.3M); Lighting, $134.1M (consensus: $136.3M).

Non-GAAP gross margin was 32.1% and operating margin was 6.7%.

Headwinds: Management mentions the headwinds from tariffs and global trade tensions and says that they “may persist for some time.” But the company remains “optimistic” about increasing shareholder value over the long-term with its strategic plan.

New agreement: Cree signs an $85M long-term agreement to produce and supply its Wolfspeed silicon carbide wafers to a world leader in power devices.

The earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

