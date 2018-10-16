Freddie prices $1B HQA2 deal, part of risk transfer program

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) reports the pricing of $1B Structured Agency Credit Risk--or STACR--Trust 2018-HQA2, its second planned and final HQA deal of the year.

Through STACR offerings, Freddie transfers a significant portion of its mortgage credit risk on certain groups of loans to private investors.

Year to date, Freddie has issued $6.3B of STACR offerings to the market, with two more planned executiions.

Pricing for the STACR Trust Series 2018-HQA2: