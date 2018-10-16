Freddie prices $1B HQA2 deal, part of risk transfer program

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) reports the pricing of $1B Structured Agency Credit Risk--or STACR--Trust 2018-HQA2, its second planned and final HQA deal of the year.
Through STACR offerings, Freddie transfers a significant portion of its mortgage credit risk on certain groups of loans to private investors.
Year to date, Freddie has issued $6.3B of STACR offerings to the market, with two more planned executiions.
Pricing for the STACR Trust Series 2018-HQA2:
M-1 class was one-month LIBOR plus a spread of 75 basis points.
M-2 class was one-month LIBOR plus a spread of 230 basis points.
B-1 class was one-month LIBOR plus a spread of 425 basis points.
B-2 class was one-month LIBOR plus a spread of 1,100 basis points
STACR Trust 2018-HQA2 has a reference pool of single-family mortgages with an unpaid principal balance of about $36.2B, consisting of a subset of fixed-rate, single-family mortgages with an original term of 241 to 360 months with LTVs ranging from 80% to 97%.
Previously: Freddie Mac hits $1T CRT milestone with pricing of lower LTV STACR (June 12)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox