Boeing sees air cargo traffic doubling in 20 years

Boeing (NYSE:BA) forecasts air cargo operators will need more than 2,600 freighters over the next 20 years to keep up with increasing global freight traffic, which the company expects to double with 4.2% annual growth.

Boeing anticipates 980 new medium and large freighters and 1,670 converted freighters will go toward replacing older airplanes and growing the global fleet to meet demand, it reported at the International Air Cargo Association's Air Cargo Forum and Exhibition.

Boeing sees the world freighter fleet expanding by more than 70% to 3,260 airplanes, with new production freighter deliveries valued at $280B, driven by a growing express market in China and the global rise of e-commerce, which the company forecasts to rise 20% annually to nearly $5T in 2021.