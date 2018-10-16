UAL +4% after profit guidance impresses

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) reports operating revenue increased 11% to $11B in Q3.

United turned an efficient quarter as passenger revenue per available seat mile rose 6.1% Y/Y, while costs per available seat miles were down 0.4% (ex-fuel and special charges).

CEO update: "Our stand-out third-quarter performance, which produced double-digit revenue growth as we more than offset the steep increase in fuel costs, is proof that United is building momentum. Our growth plan has been essential to our success, and we're more confident than ever we'll achieve the ambitious adjusted earnings per share target of $11 to $13 we laid out for 2020."

The midpoint of the company's FY18 EPS guidance range of $8.00 to $8.75 is way ahead of the consensus estimate of $8.16. Q4 capacity growth of 5% to 6% is anticipated.

