Eiger Bio's avexitide successful in mid-stage post-bariatric hypoglycemia study

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) announces positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, PREVENT, evaluating subcutaneous injections of avexitide (formerly exendin 9-39) for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH), or dangerously low blood sugar after a meal in people who have undergone bariatric surgery for obesity.

The study met the primary endpoint of demonstrating improved postprandial glucose troughs during mixed meal tolerance testing compared to placebo. Specifically, the lowest level of blood glucose in patients receiving the 30 mg twice-daily dose was 57.1 mg/dL versus 47.1 mg/dL for control (p=0.001). The value for the 60 mg once-daily dose was 59.2 mg/dL versus 47.1 mg/dL for control (p=0.0002).

No serious adverse events were reported.

The company plans to meet with regulatory authorities to discuss next steps.

