Matador Resources JV unveils nat gas gathering and processing agreement

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) says its San Mateo Midstream joint venture entered into an agreement for the gathering and processing of natural gas production from an unnamed producer in the Permian Basin in New Mexico.

MTDR says San Mateo has now entered into contracts to provide firm gathering and processing services for more than 200M cf/day of natural gas, or more than 80% of the 260M cf/day designed inlet capacity at its Black River cryogenic natural gas processing plant.

MTDR maintains its 2018 capex estimates for midstream activities at $70M-$90M, saying it expects "minimal" capex related to the agreement because of capacity enhancement projects San Mateo already has undertaken, including the expansion of the Black River processing plant.