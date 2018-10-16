IBM Q3: Revenue miss, server weakness, and Cognitive Solutions drop

IBM (NYSE:IBM) drops 4.3% aftermarket following Q3 results that missed on revenue with the second consecutive revenue drop in Cognitive Solutions (the house of Watson) and a 1% Y/Y growth in the Systems server business (+25% growth last quarter.) The Systems consensus miss suggests weaker sales for the z14 servers, which launched a year ago.

FY18 guidance reaffirmed with EPS of at least $13.80 (consensus: $13.81) and FCF of about $12M with a greater than 100% realization rate.

Revenue breakdown: Cognitive Solutions, $4.1B (-5% Y/Y in constant currency, consensus: $4.3B); Global Business Services, $4.1B (+3%, consensus: $4.06B); Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, $8.3B (flat Y/Y, consensus: $8.43B); Systems, $1.7B (+2%, consensus: $1.79B); Global Financing, $388M (-7%, consensus: $408.7M).

Strategic imperatives revenue was $39.5B, up 11% in the past 12 months. Cloud revenue was up 18% in that period to $19B.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: What to watch in IBM's Q3 report (Oct. 16)

Previously: International Business Machines beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Oct. 16)