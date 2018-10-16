SEC is expected to rule NYSE and Nasdaq didn't justify increased fees: WSJ

The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to rule Tuesday that the country's two largest exchanges didn't justify increases in fees they charge for some market-data products that brokers and traders consider crucial to their businesses, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The commission is expected to overturn a previous approval of fees charged by the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for special data feeds they sell that gives much more detailed market activity data beyond the ticker tape that investors see on business news station.

Related ticker: ICE.

Previously: Nasdaq to provide Morningstar with real-time market data (Sept. 18)