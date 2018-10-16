Stocks score big rebound; S&P 500 retakes 200-day MA

Stocks rocketed to their strongest gains since March, boosted by upbeat earnings from several financial and health care heavyweights at the open and then by a resurgence in the tech sector (+3%) throughout the day.

The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all rallied through their respective 200-day moving averages.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley helped lift the financial sector (+1.6%) in the early going after reporting better than expected top and bottom lines, while strong results from Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth sparked a strong performance in the health care group (+2.9%).

Investors flocked to tech stocks that some considered oversold, led by Adobe Systems' S&P-leading 9.5% gain after the software company reaffirmed Q4 guidance and said it expects 2019 revenues to gain 20%.

The defensive-oriented utilities sector (+1.2%) underperformed today but remains the only sector in October with a monthly gain (+2.1%).

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury prices barely moved, with the benchmark 10-year yield shedding a basis point to 3.16% and the Fed-sensitive two-year yield gaining a basis point to 2.86%.

WTI November crude oil added 0.1% to $71.92/bbl, as investors kept an eye on U.S.-Saudi-Arabia tensions.