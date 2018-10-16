U.S. crude supply fell 2.13M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 2.13M barrels of oil for the week ending Oct. 12, vs. a build of 9.75M barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline reportedly shows a draw of 3.4M barrels and distillates show a draw of 246K barrels; the Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a build of 1.5M barrels.

Nymex November crude recently was at $72.23/bbl in electronic trading, higher than today's $71.92 settlement price.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI