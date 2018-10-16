Streamers make jumps in wake of Netflix strength

Other streamers are up in the wake of strong subscription growth reported at Netflix, which has driven that company's shares up nearly 12% at this point in postmarket action.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has jumped 3.7% after hours, and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is up 2.6% postmarket, in what could be rebound confidence after a tough previous quarter for streaming media.
IQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) is on the move, up 3.6%; YY and Momo have lesser moves, YY +0.6% and MOMO +0.7%. Huya Broadcasting (NYSE:HUYA) is up 0.3%. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is up 1%.
