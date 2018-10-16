Interactive Brokers slumps 2.5%; Q3 includes currency reversal
Oct. 16, 2018 5:24 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)IBKRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) edges down 0.9% in after-hours trading after posting Q3 EPS on comprehensive income of 50 cents, beating consensus by 1 cent.
- Q3 results includes a $50M reversal on its currency diversification strategy, which swung to a $24M loss in Q3 2018 from a $26M gain in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 net revenue of $439M compares with $426M a year ago.
- Commissions for the quarter rose 2.5% to $167M from $163M Y/Y, while interest income jumped 49% to $363M from $243M; trading gains fell to $7M from $11M.
- Total daily average revenue trades increased 10% to 763,000 Y/Y.
- Customer equity grew 23% from the year-ago quarter to $142.5B and customer debits rose 22% to $30.7B.
- Electronic brokerage segment income before income taxes increased 30% to $292M, while market-making segment income before income taxes fell 36% to $7M.
