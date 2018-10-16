Interactive Brokers slumps 2.5%; Q3 includes currency reversal

Oct. 16, 2018 5:24 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)IBKRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) edges down 0.9% in after-hours trading after posting Q3 EPS on comprehensive income of 50 cents, beating consensus by 1 cent.
  • Q3 results includes a $50M reversal on its currency diversification strategy, which swung to a $24M loss in Q3 2018 from a $26M gain in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 net revenue of $439M compares with $426M a year ago.
  • Commissions for the quarter rose 2.5% to $167M from $163M Y/Y, while interest income jumped 49% to $363M from $243M; trading gains fell to $7M from $11M.
  • Total daily average revenue trades increased 10% to 763,000 Y/Y.
  • Customer equity grew 23% from the year-ago quarter to $142.5B and customer debits rose 22% to $30.7B.
  • Electronic brokerage segment income before income taxes increased 30% to $292M, while market-making segment income before income taxes fell 36% to $7M.
  • Previously: Interactive Brokers Group beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Oct. 16)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.