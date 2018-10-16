More on Universal Forest Products Q3 results

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) reported Q3 net sales of $1.21B (+14.8% Y/Y). Unit sales contributes 7% of sales growth and higher prices due to the lumber market contributed 8%.

Sales by Market: Retail $443.04M (+13% Y/); Industrial $429.46M (+15% Y/Y) and Construction $361.18M (+17% Y/Y).

New products sales were up 22% Y/Y to $138M.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 60 bps to 13.1%; operating margin declined 25 bps to 4.7% and EBITDA margin declined by 30 bps to 6%.

EBITDA increased by 9% Y/Y to $72.9M.

SG&A expenses increased by 10.7% Y/Y to $102.29M and margin was 8.4% down by 30 bps.

Company reported $60.1M cash from operating activities for the nine months ended, compared to $97.35M a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $27.35M.

