More on Marten Transport Q3 results

Marten Transport (MRTN +3% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 17% Y/Y to 199.7M.

Segment revenue: Truckload $93.9M (+2.1% Y/Y); Dedicated $58.8M (+39.5% Y/Y); Intermodal $26M (+30.4% Y/Y) & Brokerage of $21M (+26.3% Y/Y).

Operating margin: Total operating declined 390 bps to 90.5%; Truckload declined 440 bps to 89.3%; Dedicated increased 180 bps to 91.1%; Intermodal declined 170 bps to 90.3% & Brokerage increased 120 bps to 94.2%.

Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week: Truckload $3.9M; Dedicated $3.3M.

Average tractors: Truckload 1,561; Dedicated 1,123 & Intermodal 89.

Average miles per trip: Truckload 564; Dedicated 317.

“We expect to drive continued growth across all of our operating platforms with increasing compensation for our premium services, additional freight with existing and new customers, and our emphasis on operating efficiencies and cost controls.” said Randolph L. Marten, Chairman and CEO.

Previously: Marten Transport beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Oct. 16)