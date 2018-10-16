Activision rebounds amid bullish BTIG take on 'Call of Duty' launch

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) topped even a strong broader market today, rising 4% , after BTIG raised its price target to $88, saying investors were "simply wrong" to spur a sell-off yesterday.

News from the company about digital results from its Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 launch led investors to believe numbers were low, but analyst Brandon Ross thinks they were comparing to expected overall numbers: "Physical and overall statistics were simply not yet available," he writes, adding investors should look ahead to upside from such aspects as engagement and spending willingness. (h/t Bloomberg)

The $88 target now represents 12% upside from today's close of $78.73.