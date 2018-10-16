Reuters: U.S. Steel wages to rise 14% over four years in new labor deal

The new contract between U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) and the United Steelworkers union proposes to increase wages by 14% over a four-year period, which would be the biggest pay increase for the workers in at least six years, Reuters reports, citing three sources familiar with details of the negotiations.

The new contract reportedly also proposes a lump sum bonus and a share in the company’s profits, and workers will retain healthcare benefits from the last contract, which did not require them to pay a premium.

Negotiations on a new contract began in July, with the union asking the company to share the windfall gains resulting from rising steel prices.