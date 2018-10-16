Warner closes Korean-focused DramaFever service

WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) has shut down DramaFever, the Korean-focused streaming service that Time Warner acquired two years ago.

The move comes "due to business reasons and in light of the rapidly changing marketplace for K-drama content, a staple of the service’s programming," it says.

Once one of the only services to offer a variety of Korean content, DramaFever faced competition as Amazon and Netflix pushed into the content genre.

Its revenue stream had a subscription component as well with some users paying $5/month.