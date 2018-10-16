America Movil swings to profit on mobile, broadband strength

Oct. 16, 2018 6:33 PM ETAmérica Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)AMXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • America Movil (NYSE:AMX) missed expectations in spite of growth in service revenues and earnings that swung to a net profit from a year-ago loss thanks to gains in postpaid mobile and broadband.
  • The company earned 18.6B pesos (about $1B) in Q3; operating profit was up 23.4% to 35.3B pesos.
  • EBITDA rose 7.7% to 71.8B pesos.
  • Overall, revenues rose 2.1% to just short of 250B pesos; service revenues showed broad growth to gain 3.4% in constant currency, spurred by a gain of 4.7% in Mexico.
  • Revenue highlights included postpaid mobile (up 8.6%) and fixed broadband (up 6.2%).
  • Access lines ended the quarter at 362.7M; fixed RGUs were up 0.7% Y/Y (broadband up 4.7%) and wireless base declined 0.4%. The contract mobile base hit 74.2M after gaining 1.1M subs; fixed RGUs hit 83.3M.
  • Press release
