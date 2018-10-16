Roku to resume Mexico sales after court decision

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) will resume sales of its devices in Mexico in coming weeks after a favorable court decision.

Today's 11th Collegiate Court ruling marks "an important victory for Roku and its Mexican distributor, Latamel Distribuidora ... and Mexican retailers in the legal battle against an improper ban on sales of its popular streaming players in Mexico," Roku says.

"We look forward to launching the latest Roku devices in Mexico soon and giving customers an even richer streaming experience,” Roku says.

After hours: ROKU +3.9% .

