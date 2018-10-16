Southwest still a Buy with Hawaii expansion, Stifel analyst says

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) rose 2.2% in today's trade and is up another 2.2% after-hours, following a favorable review from Stifel analyst Joe DeNardi, who reiterated his Buy rating with an $85 stock price target even though LUV's coming expansion into Hawaii may weigh on earnings next year.

LUV has provided few details on its plan, but DeNardi expects some more details when the company reports Q3 earnings on Oct. 25.

But DeNardi notes Alaska Air and Hawaiian Airlines have “performed well” on their routes to the island from San Diego, Oakland, San Jose and Sacramento in California.

While LUV has not yet released information on pricing, its reputation as a value-oriented carrier means rivals likely are bracing for deals, DeNardi says; the question is whether or not they will try to match the low prices, or fight back on other areas such as convenient scheduling.

It’s tough to say at this time how aggressive LUV may be on its pricing, but DeNardi models a bull-case scenario in which Hawaii knocks $0.09 off LUV’s FY 2019 EPS, while a bear scenario could double the hit to $0.18.